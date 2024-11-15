Assam: 9th Prof Sarat Mahanta Memorial Lecture Highlights Role of Technology in Society

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In a collaborative effort, the Sibsagar Press Club and Sibsagar University organized the 9th Prof Sarat Mahanta Memorial Lecture at the Madhab Chandra Bezbaruah Auditorium, Sibsagar University on Wednesday. The annual lecture commemorates the late Prof Sarat Mahanta, a distinguished former chief advisor of the Sibsagar Press Club, member of the Assam Human Rights Commission, and retired professor and head of the History Department at Sibsagar College.

This year’s theme, “Modern Technology in Society and Education Systems in the Contemporary Context,” was explored by keynote speaker Prof Dr Jiten Hazarika, Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh and Sibsagar Universities. Dr Hazarika underscored the vital role of modern science and technology in education and society, stressing that their integration is essential for comprehensive progress. He stated, “When modern technology is combined with ethical values, it can protect society and the education system from harmful impacts and help achieve desired objectives more effectively.”

Dr Hazarika highlighted a 1971 study by scientists H Benson and RK Wakish of Boston University, which concluded that daily worship practices among Hindus in West Bengal increased positive chemicals in the body and mind. He argued that such beliefs and a religious mindset are crucial for the development of science and technology. “While technology is indispensable to modern life, faith in a higher power remains essential to human experience,” he added.

The memorial lecture was conducted by Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, president of the Sibsagar Press Club and Principal of Gargaon College, and inaugurated by Lakshmikanta Mahanta, Xatradhikar of Ujanial Xatra. The ceremony included the lighting of a ceremonial lamp by Prof Mahanta’s wife, Meena Mahanta, and Sibsagar University Registrar Dr Prafulla Chandra Kalita. Several notable guests which included Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IG, Assam Police; Indrani Baruah, DIG, Assam Police; Subhrajyoti Bora, Superintendent of Police, Sivasagar; Samiran Bora, District Development Commissioner, Sivasagar and Dr Saumar Jyoti Mahanta, Principal of Sibsagar Commerce College were also present.

The event also saw the awarding of a merit scholarship instituted in Prof Sarat Mahanta’s memory by his family. This year, the scholarship was awarded to Anuradha Dutta, a top-performing student from Rangpur Girls’ Higher Secondary School, who excelled in her HSLC exams.

