Sibsagar Press Club and Sibsagar University to Host 9th Prof. Sarat Mahanta Memorial Lecture on “Modern Technology in Society and Education"

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The Sibsagar Press Club, in collaboration with Sibsagar University, will host the ninth edition of the Prof Sarat Mahanta Memorial Lecture on November 13 at the Madhab Chandra Bezbaruah Auditorium of Sibsagar University, Joysagar. This event is organized in memory of Prof Sarat Mahanta, a distinguished scholar, former chief advisor of the Sibsagar Press Club, former member of the Assam Human Rights Commission, retired head of the History Department of Sibsagar College, and a well-known educator, thinker, writer, and journalist.

The lecture, themed, “Modern Technology in Society and Education Systems in the Contemporary Context,” will be delivered by Prof Dr Jiten Hazarika, Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh and Sibsagar University. The event will be inaugurated by Lakshmikanta Mahanta, Xatradhikar of Ujanial Xatra. Additionally, Prof Sarat Mahanta’s wife, Meena Mahanta, along with Sibsagar University Registrar Dr Prafulla Chandra Kalita, will light the ceremonial lamps. Many prominent figures are expected to attend.

As part of the event, this year’s Prof Sarat Mahanta Merit Scholarship will be awarded to Anuradha Dutta, a student from Rongpur Girls’ Higher Secondary School who excelled in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination. The organizing committee has invited all to join and support the event, which will feature activities throughout the day.

