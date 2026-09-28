Assam: A Tribute to Prominent Author Bhuban Chandra Bora

The sudden demise of Bhuban Chandra Bora, president of the Kokila branch of the Assam Natya Sanmilan, prominent writer, organiser and retired headmaster, has cast a pall of gloom over the literary and cultural spheres of Gohpur and Biswanath district. He passed away on September 24 night at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after battling for life for 16 days following a severe road accident on National Highway 15 on September 9. He was 69.

Bora was closely associated with the literary, theatrical and cultural movements of Gohpur and Biswanath. A keen traveller, he explored various parts of Assam and the Northeast and documented his experiences in travelogues. His notable works include Sukhor Dinor Malita, Mor Morame Moram Bichari Jay, Facebookot Apon Mukh, Soworoni Sonali and Arange-Darange.

Born in 1957 at Naharoni village, Kokila Chariali, Gohpur, Bora was the son of Rupahi Bora and Boloram Bora. He began his education at Naharoni Primary School and graduated from Chaiduar College, where he also edited the college’s second printed annual magazine. He joined Gohpur Middle School as an assistant teacher in 1988 and later served as headmaster of Suwansirimukh Middle School. He retired in 2017.

Even after retirement, Bora remained committed to education, providing free tuition to local students and helping establish libraries in schools where he studied and taught. He also wrote extensively for newspapers and magazines and raised civic and social issues through his writings.

He edited books and souvenirs on prominent educationists and contributed to preserving the legacies of cultural icons. His contributions earned him the Distinguished Teacher Award from the undivided Sonitpur district administration in 2015 and 2016.

A life member of the Asam Sahitya Sabha, Assam Natya Sanmilan and Sadou Asam Moina Parijat, Bora also served as president of the Kokila Swarna branch of Asam Sahitya Sabha. His death is a significant loss to the literary, cultural and educational life of Gohpur. He is survived by his wife, Indira Bora, son, daughter, grandchildren and other family members.

– Hiranya Borthakur

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