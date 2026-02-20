Assam: AABYSF seeks political representation in Brahmaputra Valley

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The All Assam Bengali Youth Students’ Federation (AABYSF) (Bongaigaon District Committee) has demanded proper political representation for the Bengali community in the Brahmaputra Valley in the upcoming legislative assembly elections. In a press release issued on Thursday, the organization stated that despite a large Bengali voter population, their representation in legislative and administrative bodies remains inadequate. District General Secretary Kamal Ghosh said the federation has requested that at least 10 seats in the Brahmaputra Valley in the upcoming legislative assembly elections be reserved for Bengali representatives.

The organization clarified that it is a non-political body but will continue to raise the community’s democratic demands. It also warned that democratic protests may be organized if the demand is not fulfilled.

