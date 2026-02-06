AABYSF seeks Bengali representation in 2026 Assam polls

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The All-Assam Bengali Youth Students' Federation (AABYSF), Central Committee, has expressed concern over the continued political marginalization of the Bengali community in Assam.

In a press statement, the federation said that despite the community's contribution to the state, Bengali-speaking people remained deprived of fair political representation and constitutional rights. The organization criticized symbolic representation without real decision-making power. Ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly election, AABYSF demanded that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) field at least 10 Bengali candidates in the polls to ensure genuine political participation. The federation also raised issues related to land rights and discrimination and warned of democratic and peaceful movements if their demands were ignored.

Also Read: AABYSF demands withdrawal of D-Voter tag