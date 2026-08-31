Assam: AAGSU, Tinsukia forms 24-member Tingrai regional committee

A CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: In a significant organisational move to consolidate its grassroots presence, the Akhil Assam Gorkha Students’ Union (AAGSU), Tinsukia district committee, constituted a 24-member Tingrai Regional Committee at a representative session held at the Tingrai AAGSU office under the Digboi Police Station area on Sunday afternoon.

The session, held in connection with the 10th Biennial Convention of the AAGSU Tingrai Regional Committee, was presided over by Jatan Pradhan, Organising Secretary of the AAGSU Tinsukia district unit. Sekhar Gurung, Vice-President of the district unit, along with district office-bearers Milan Sharma and Satyajit Pradhan, were also present.

In a key organisational development, Harish Chhetri was unanimously elected president, while Pravesh Chhetri was elected secretary of the newly constituted regional committee.

The constitution of the 24-member body is being seen as a significant step towards giving fresh momentum to the AAGSU’s organisational activities in the Tingrai region and creating a stronger platform for students and youths of the Gorkha community.

However, the organisational exercise is not yet complete. The induction of the remaining members and office-bearers will be finalised at the first executive meeting of the newly constituted committee, paving the way for the full-fledged functioning of the regional unit.

The district leadership stressed the need for a strong and active grassroots organisation capable of taking up issues concerning students, youths and the wider community. The newly constituted committee is expected to spearhead educational, social and community-oriented initiatives while strengthening coordination with the district leadership.

The development assumes significance against the backdrop of the AAGSU’s continued efforts to expand and streamline its organisational machinery across Tinsukia district. The Tingrai unit is now poised to emerge as an important regional platform for articulating the aspirations and concerns of the Gorkha student community.

With new leadership at the helm and a 24-member organisational framework already in place, the Tingrai regional unit is expected to translate the AAGSU’s grassroots objectives into sustained action in the days ahead.

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