Assam: AAGSU to mark golden jubilee with grand celebration in Duliajan

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: The All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union (AAGSU), the apex student body of the Gorkha community in Assam, is set to commemorate a historic milestone with the celebration of its Golden Jubilee Year, marking 50 years since its foundation. The grand inaugural programme of the golden jubilee celebrations will be held on December 26 and December 27 at the Oil India Bihutoli premises, Duliajan, in Dibrugarh district.

The two-day event will be hosted by the AAGSU Dibrugarh district committee, with widespread support and participation from Gorkha organizations and the general public across Assam. Adding significance, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend the celebrations on December 27. Bhagat Chettri, newly elected Zila Parishad Member from Vijaynagar in Arunachal Pradesh, will also be felicitated for his historic electoral victory.

The AAGSU Golden Jubilee Reception Committee has invited dignitaries, intellectuals, students and the public to participate in what is expected to be a historic reaffirmation of dignity, identity, unity and inclusive development in Assam.

Speaking to The Sentinel, on the significance of the occasion, AAGSU President Sunil Kumar Chhetri said that the golden jubilee was not merely a ceremonial event but a collective tribute to five decades of struggle, sacrifice, and resilience of the Gorkha community in Assam. He emphasized that the milestone belonged to every Gorkha who had stood steadfast in the pursuit of identity, dignity, and constitutional rights, and reaffirmed AAGSU’s continued commitment to protecting these values for future generations.

The golden jubilee celebrations aim to reflect upon and honour the long journey of the Gorkha Student Movement, which has played a vital role in shaping socio-political awareness and unity within the community. Over the decades, the Gorkha community has made substantial contributions to Assam’s social, cultural, economic, and national life.

From state-building and national security to agriculture, the tea industry, education, literature, sports, administration and public service, their role has been both significant and enduring.

Addressing longstanding misconceptions surrounding the community’s identity, AAGSU General Secretary Nomal Chhetri strongly asserted that attempts to portray the Gorkha community as foreign were unfounded and misleading. He stated that the sacrifices made and blood shed by Gorkhas of Assam in the service of the nation stand as irrefutable evidence of their belonging and deep-rooted commitment to the land and people of Assam. Expressing pride in hosting the landmark event, AAGSU Dibrugarh District President Ratna Thapa said that Dibrugarh considered it an honour to host the golden jubilee celebrations. He noted that the event symbolizes unity, inclusiveness, and the collective journey of the Gorkha community, while also showcasing cooperation and harmony among different sections of society.

The golden jubilee programme will feature a wide range of activities, including cultural and religious displays representing various castes and ethnic groups, a grand Gorkha ethnic unity gathering, historical seminars, literary and cultural evenings, and a student conference focusing on leadership, education and future vision.

Community unity meetings, recognition ceremonies, and exchange programmes will also be held to strengthen social harmony and mutual understanding.

