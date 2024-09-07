Assam: AAKRS Protests in Demand of ST Status for Koch Rajbongshi Community

Rangia: Over 200 members of the All Assam Koch Rajbongshi Sanmilani staged a protest in front of the Rangia Sub-Divisional Magistrate's office on Saturday. The demonstrators, who participated in a two-hour sit-in, expressed their dissatisfaction with anti-government slogans.

The protest, organized in response to a call from the All Assam Koch Rajbongshi Sanmilani, saw participation from members of the Rangiya District Koch Rajbangshi Sanmilani and the Rangia District Women's Sanmilani.

The protesters demanded the expedited granting of tribal status to Koch Rajbongshis, immediate allotment of land in North Guwahati for the Koch Rajbongshi Sammelan's headquarters as previously announced by the government, and an end to the rampant corruption and malpractice in the issuance of OBC certificates by Mission Bhumiputra. They also called for the retention of the name Rupsi Airport and insisted that the Bodo Territorial Region (BTR) and Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council remain within their designated areas.

Previously, the All Koch-Rajbanshi Students' Union expressed their unhappiness regarding the government’s inability to grant the Scheduled Tribe status to the community as promised by them.

The members of the All Koch-Rajbanshi Students' Union (AKRSU) held a press conference on Friday to express their concerns regarding Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma's recent comments on the tribal status of six communities in Assam. The All Koch-Rajbanshi Students' Union criticized the BJP government, alleging that it has betrayed the Koch community, similar to past actions by the Congress party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously promised to grant Scheduled Tribe status to six communities within six months during his visits to Assam. However, despite leading the government for three terms, Modi has not yet fulfilled this promise, alleged the members of the All Koch-Rajbanshi Students' Union.