Assam: Aalok Sangha remembers Dr Mamoni Raisom Goswami

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Aalok Sangha observed the birth anniversary of Jnanpith Award–winning author, scholar, and renowned social thinker Dr Mamoni Raisom Goswami, affectionately revered as ‘Baideo’ by the Assamese people, with a commemorative programme held at the Lakshminath Bezbarua Park in Sivasagar recently.

The event began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by the cutting of a cake as a gesture of love, respect, and gratitude towards Baideo. Jyoti Prasad Dutta and Ashima Baruah jointly inaugurated the programme.

During the gathering, Secretary and senior journalist Pranjal Rajguru conducted the proceedings, while eminent educationist and writer Samsul Barik delivered a keynote address on the creative genius and literary contributions of Dr Goswami.

Several distinguished personalities, including educationists Ratnamoni Sharma, Shailen Gayan, Dudumoni Pachani, Robin Hatimuria, Raju Nath, Sujit Karmakar, and Parashmoni Rajkhowa shared brief reflections in honour of the celebrated writer.

