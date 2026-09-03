Assam: AAMSU demands 7th semester admissions in Murazar College

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: The All Assam Minorities Students’ Union (AAMSU), Hojai District Committee, staged a protest outside the District Commissioner’s office at Srimanta Sankardev Nagar within Hojai on Wednesday, submitting a memorandum addressed to the District Commissioner and also forwarding the same to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu regarding an urgent academic crisis at Murazar College.

As per the memorandum, the crisis stems from the transition to the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme under NEP 2020. While students who completed their 6th semester are required to proceed to the 7th semester, Murazar College currently lacks the necessary infrastructure, classrooms, and teaching faculty to conduct these advanced courses. As a result, many eligible students are left stranded without the ability to continue their higher education at their parent institution.

Through the memorandum, the members of AAMSU urged authorities to guarantee immediate 7th-semester admissions for all affected students.

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