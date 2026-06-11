AAMSU Stages Protest in Doboka Against Alleged Insult to Prophet Muhammad

Guwhati: Members of the All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU) staged a protest in Doboka, Hojai district, on Thursday against the alleged insult of Prophet Muhammad . The protestors condemned the incident and demanded strict action against those responsible.

During the protest, AAMSU leaders and members raised slogans and criticised both the government and the police administration, alleging a failure to act promptly and effectively in addressing the matter. Protesters emphasised that any act hurting religious sentiments should be dealt with seriously and in accordance with the law.

Addressing the gathering and media , AAMSU representatives stated that criminal acts should never be viewed through the lens of religion. They stressed that “a criminal has no religion and crime has no religion,” adding that justice must be delivered impartially regardless of an individual’s religious identity.

The organisation further asserted that anyone found guilty of committing an offence should face appropriate legal punishment without discrimination. Protesters called upon the Governement nad police to ensure a fair investigation and take necessary measures to maintain communal harmony and public confidence in the rule of law.