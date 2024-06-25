Assam: AAMSU Protests Against Death of Fishermen, Demands Justice

Guwahati: Protests were organized by the All Assam Minority Students' Union (AAMSU) at multiple locations in the state calling the death of the two fishermen at the hands of forest guards a murder.

One such protest was undertaken in Biswanath by the members of the AAMSU. Outraged by the tragic incident of two innocent brothers who were shot dead by forest officials in the Laukhoa National Park, members of the AAMSU gathered to express their anger.

In Biswanath town, protesters burned the effigy of Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, denouncing the incident and demanding justice for the victims. They raised slogans condemning the actions and calling for accountability from the authorities.

Quddus Ali Sarkar, leader from AAMSU's central committee, expressed deep condemnation of the incident, stressing that the failure of the Home Department under the Chief Minister's administration was evident. He urged for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic shooting.

A similar incident of protest took place in Bijni town as members of the All Assam Minority Students' Union (AAMSU) ignited the effigy of Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary. Their actions were a poignant response to the tragic shooting of two brothers from the fishing community in the Laokhowa forest area. They demanded that such action against minorities must stop. They mentioned that the forest department, which is unable to catch rhino poachers is now killing ordinary fishermen from minority communities will not be tolerated.

They added that in the coming days, a democratic protest will be staged in Assam if the killing of minorities does not stop. The protesters mentioned that the All Assam Minority Students' Union stands by its demand for justice and calls for a thorough investigation into the matter. Otherwise, the All Assam Minority Students' Union threatens to take up the agitation programme.