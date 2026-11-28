OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: Thousands of activists of the All Assam Minority Students' Union (AAMSU) took to the streets of Dhubri on Friday, staging a massive protest against the ongoing eviction drives in Dhubri and other parts of Assam and demanding their immediate withdrawal.

The protest, organised under the leadership of the AAMSU Central Committee in front of the Dhubri District Commissioner's office, witnessed a huge gathering of demonstrators who raised slogans against what the organisation described as an inhuman and unjust eviction campaign.

The protesters strongly demanded an immediate halt to eviction operations across Assam, asserting that no family should be rendered homeless without adequate compensation and rehabilitation. AAMSU maintained that eviction without ensuring proper compensation would not be accepted under any circumstances.

Addressing the gathering, AAMSU Central Committee president Imtiaz Ali issued a strong warning to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, demanding an immediate end to the eviction drive. Ali warned that if the government failed to withdraw the eviction campaign, AAMSU would launch a massive statewide agitation by blocking roads and railway tracks across Assam.

In a strongly worded statement, the AAMSU president declared that the government would have to run bulldozers over the organisation itself before carrying out eviction operations against the affected people.