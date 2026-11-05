Dhubri Eviction Sparks National Outcry as Activists Mobilize Massive Delhi Protest

Dhubri: The ongoing fallout from the massive eviction drive in Alomganj Ninth Block, Dhubri district, has escalated into a national flashpoint. Local community organisations have today announced a major protest program to be held in New Delhi on 14 November 2026, demanding immediate rehabilitation for thousands of displaced residents.

The high-stakes administrative crackdown, which commenced on November 1, deployed more than 50 bulldozers to reclaim 650 bighas of government land, destroying houses and local places of worship. The operation displaced between 550 and 750 families, affecting upwards of 4,000 predominantly Bengali-speaking Muslims.

While the state government insists the drive followed due legal process and that 80% of occupants vacated voluntarily after a month-long notice, local organizers accuse authorities of humanitarian negligence.

Activist groups have warned that if the state fails to provide formal land allocation and resettlement, the Delhi demonstration will serve as a launchpad for an unprecedented mass movement back home, capable of mobilizing lakhs of people across Assam.

The political atmosphere remains volatile. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended the strict land-clearing policies, reiterating that state land is strictly reserved for its native populace, with plans to repurpose the recovered tract into an industrial park.

Conversely, displaced families emphasize their long-term presence on the land. Affected resident Saikat Ali shared, "I purchased this land from a broker 14 years ago, paid my hard-earned savings, and now we are left on the roadside with absolutely nowhere to go".

A crucial legal turning point precedes the scheduled Delhi agitation. The Gauhati High Court had previously shielded a remaining 150 bighas of the settlement following petitions filed by over 160 residents.

With the next high court hearing slated for 13 November 2026—exactly one day before the planned capital protest—the judicial outcome is expected to profoundly shape the momentum of the impending mass movement.