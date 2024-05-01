Assam: Aaranyak conducted GPS training for forest staff in Raimona National Park

Guwahati: A team of experts from region’s leading research-driven biodiversity conservation organisation, Aaranyak conducted a series of GPS equipment handling training sessions for forest staff in Raimona National Park of Assam.

Aaranyak conducted the GPS training for the forest staff in multiple camps of the newest national park of Assam in the last week of April.

Notably, the training took place in eight of Raimona’s anti-poaching camps in order to help forest staff conserve the rich wildlife heritage of the national park. The range officers of the national park provided their assistance during the training.

“We hope that this training will be extremely useful to the forest staff in collecting and analysing data for field and patrol work in the Athiabari and Central ranges of the national park,” Aaranyak said in a press statement. The Aaranyak team resource team comprises of Rounak Dean, Mukesh Kherkatary, and Bijeet Baro.

The GPS handling training equips forest staff with skills to accurately map and monitor wildlife habitats, patrol routes, and illegal activities inside a national park.

This enhances conservation efforts in a national park by improving data collection, analysis, and management for informed decision-making and protection of biodiversity.

Raimona was declared a national park by the Assam Chief Minister on June 5, 2021, on the occasion of World Environment Day making it the sixth national park of the state.

This national park famous for its elephant herds and rare butterflies, is also home to one of the world’s most threatened primates, the Golden Langur. Raimona National Park is also a favoured abode for other species of wildlife such as the Royal Bengal Tiger, Clouded Leopard, Gaur and Chital.

Furthermore, the rich wildlife of the national park necessitates the use of technology to protect it. The GPS training provided to the staff of the national park located in the extreme western part of Assam will contribute greatly to the conservation efforts of the park authority in this area, stated a press release.

