Assam: Students participate in mock election in Jamgurihat to get aware of voting system and procedure

JAMUGURIHAT: To make students aware of the voting system and the voting procedure, a mock election among the students of Jharnapani LP School near here was held at the school premises on Tuesday. Before commencement of the voting process, an awareness meeting was held in the conference hall of the school with Khem Prasad Sarma, president of the SMC in the chair. Inaugurating the mock election organized for the school children, Anjan Baskota, a local journalist briefly described the role of voters in a democratic country and explained how to cast their votes.

He also explained about the Indian democratic system and election methods. Baskota inaugurated the mock election in presence of dignitaries, guardians, parents, members of eco and youth club. Samsul Haque, assistant teacher of the school conducted the proceedings of the inaugural session while Sonit Bormudoi, head teacher of the school explained the objectives. The inaugural session was attended by Punya Prasad Nirola, Lila Kanta Sarma among others. Premlal Dahal, Basanta Nirola, Mamoni Saikia and Renuka Devi performed the role of presiding officer and polling officers respectively.

The school had set up a replica of the voting compartment, printed ballot papers, voters slip, relevant posters etc. for the smooth functioning of the election process. The students had cast their votes standing in a queue. The mock election was organized in collaboration with the SMC, eco and youth club of the school along with the invaluable support from the parents and guardians. Two students Twinkle Devi and Divas Dhakal had contested for the post of prime minister. Divas defeated Twinkle with a margin of 11 votes. The conscious people have praised the exemplary initiative undertaken by the school authority.

