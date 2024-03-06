Assam: Aaranyak screens movies on wildlife conservation on World Wildlife Day 2024

Guwahati: World Wildlife Day is celebrated on March 3 globally. It is an initiative to raise awareness about wildlife conservation and highlights the roles and contributions of wildlife to the planet and people. On this occasion, with the theme of “Connecting People and Planet: Exploring Digital Innovation in Wildlife Conservation”, conservation movies were screened at Chandrasingh Rongpi village playground, near Kaziranga National Park by Aaranyak.

A total of 45 people from Chanrasing Rongpi and nearby Hemati Lekhte, Phumen Engti, and Bakring Engti villages attended the screening while also engaging in the discussion on the wildlife conservation with experts of Aaranyak. But beyond mere entertainment, the movie served a deeper purpose. It highlighted the importance of digital innovation in conservation efforts, showcasing how technology can be harnessed to protect and preserve endangered species and their habitats.

The local communities often possess unique knowledge about the local ecosystem and wildlife, which can be valuable in conservation efforts, and by engaging them, conservation initiatives can be more inclusive and effective as they are tailored to the specific needs and concerns of the community. The programme achieved success with the assistance of the Aaranyak team from the Kaziranga Karbi Anglong Landscape - Natural Resource and Management Programme.

