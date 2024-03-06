Assam Agriculture University, Jorhat concludes training programme for input dealers in Udalguri district

MANGALDAI: Assam Agriculture University, Jorhat, in collaboration with the State Agriculture department, concluded the fifteen-day self-financed Input Dealer Training programme at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Lalpool in Udalguri district on Tuesday. The programme witnessed active participation from over 50 input dealers from Udalguri district. Distinguished experts from Assam Agriculture University, Jorhat, Biswanath College of Agriculture, and Krishi Vigyan Kendra of Barpeta and Darrang and other line departments served as trainers throughout the programme.

The valedictory session at the conference hall of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Udalguri, marked the successful conclusion of the training programme. Dr. Pallavi Deka, Head of KVK, Udalguri, presiding over the session highlighted the importance of input dealers in maintaining adequate stocks of fertilizers and integrated agricultural machinery to provide essential resources to the farming community when needed.

Akshaya Ghosh, Senior ADO-cum-Nodal Officer, Input Dealers, emphasized that the course helped dealers build technical competency, facilitating better service to the farming community.

Dr. Rupjyoti Bora, Senior Extension Specialist, Directorate of Extension Education, AAU, commended the participants for completing the programme and stressed the need for more such initiatives to upgrade the technical competency of input dealers. Certificates issued by KVK, Lalpool, were awarded to all participants.

