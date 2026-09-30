Assam: Aaranyak trains Kohora farmers in lemon, pepper propagation

Aaranyak equips farmers with skills to establish low-cost backyard nurseries and generate additional household income

Our correspondent

DHUBRI: Six marginalised farmers from the Kohora River Basin received hands-on training in Assam lemon and black pepper cutting propagation and backyard nursery management, opening up a low-investment pathway towards supplementary household income and sustainable livelihoods.

Organised by leading biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak on 25 September at Englepathar village, the one-day training focused on practical skills that farmers can apply directly at home to produce quality planting materials and develop small-scale nursery enterprises.

Progressive farmer Phumen Terang served as the resource person, demonstrating the selection of suitable mature shoots and runners, preparation of soil mixtures, filling of polybags, preparation and planting of cuttings and subsequent nursery care and maintenance.

The training also introduced participants to potential market linkages with PIRBI, a community-based business initiative in the Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong Landscape. Aaranyak's Larbeen Teronpi discussed opportunities around homestead cultivation, backyard nursery enterprises, value addition and market demand, encouraging farmers to begin small and gradually develop their nursery activities.

She also highlighted PIRBI's Community Food Processing Centres in the Diring River and Kohora River Basin regions, which support communities in processing and adding value to locally produced turmeric, ginger, tapioca, black pepper, moringa and other products.

The programme received active participation from communities of Sivoram Terang, Phumen Engti and Englepathar villages.

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