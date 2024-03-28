Assam: Aaranyak with Tinsukia Press Club organized an interaction on "biodiversity conservation and human-wildlife coexistence"

Guwahati: At a consultation on "biodiversity conservation and human-wildlife coexistence" held in the Press Club's premises by the biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak in partnership with the Tinsukia Press Club, all participants agreed that the restoration of habitat and migration corridors was the key to solving the pressing issue of human-elephant conflict (HEC) in the eastern Assam regions.

The consultation while appreciating the mass awareness drive on human elephant coexistence, formation of early warning network called Rapid Response Units (RRU) in HEC-affected areas and initiatives for installation of solar fence undertaken by Aaranyak in certain areas of eastern Assam districts of Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Majuli, Sivasagar and Jorhat, took the view that though these temporary measures would help mitigate the HEC, the last solution could be achieved only through restoration of elephants habitats and migration corridors.

Research-based biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak in collaboration with British Asian Trust and with support from Darwin Initiative, co-hosted the interaction with Media with Tinsukia Press Club recently with objectives to enlighten the media about Aaranyak’s ongoing community driven efforts for mitigation of the HEC through co-existence.

Aaranyak’s wildlife biologist Rubul Tanti made a detailed presentation on Aaranyak’s hitherto initiatives for HEC mitigation through facilitation of human elephant coexistence with community support. He highlighted the success so far achieved at the initiative and charted the roadmap for future.

Aaranyak’s publicity secretary Bijay Sankar Bora in his presentation highlighted how media can be the catalyst in Aaranyak’s efforts for achieving coexistence in HEC hotspots in the area. He highlighted the media’s importance for harping on biodiversity conservation and habitat restoration issues at this crucial juncture for the animal kingdom.

Aaranyak’s senior official Zakir Islam Bora through his presentation gave an overview of the organisation structure, operations and missions of 34-year-old Aaranyak. Earlier, Aaranyak official Rimpee Moran set the ball rolling for the interaction by explaining the broad objective of the programme. She and another Aaranyak staff member Ejaj Ahmed played key roles in conducting the programme, stated a press release.

