Assam: Organized bike theft ring dismantled in Biswanath district

BISWANATH CHARIALI: In a significant crackdown on organized crime within the Biswanath district, the Biswanath Chariali Police, under the leadership of the ASP(C), successfully dismantled an organized bike theft gang. This operation was executed following actionable intelligence, culminating in a strategic raid at a Royal Enfield dealership in Biswanath Chariali town on Tuesday. The precision-led operation resulted in the apprehension of two suspects at the scene, believed to be in the process of acquiring motorcycles through fraudulent means.

Further investigations unraveled a complex scheme led by Sahidur Rahman, a 46-year-old resident of Charaijonia village under the Sootea Police Station jurisdiction. Rahman orchestrated the fraudulent purchase of motorcycles using identification documents obtained from complicit individuals, who were later compensated. These motorcycles were then taken into possession by Rahman following an initial down payment made by him. The scheme further involved the filing of stolen vehicle reports by the document providers in an attempt to claim insurance fraudulently. The police are rigorously pursuing leads to uncover the details of these transactions. In a related development, another key accomplice, Siddhartha Patel, aged 24 from the village of Falfali under Biswanath Chariali Police Station, has been detained.

A case has been registered against the accused vide Biswanath Chariali PS Case No. 69/24, U/S 420/406/34 IPC and is being investigated to find out the entire criminal conspiracy and apprehend further individuals connected to this criminal network. Biswanath Police has recovered Rs. 90,000/- from the accused.

