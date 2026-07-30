Assam: ‘Aarohan: Rising Beyond Addiction’ Completes Inaugural Year

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: 'Aarohan: Rising Beyond Addiction,' the first specialised de-addiction and rehabilitation centre for male children in Tinsukia district, has completed its inaugural year with encouraging results. Of the 26 children admitted since its opening, 18 have recovered and were reunited with their families, while eight continue to receive care and treatment at the facility.

The centre, which caters to boys aged 10 to 18, was inaugurated on July 16, 2025. It was conceptualised by the District Child Protection Officer and the Tinsukia district administration and is implemented by the Foundation for Integrated Support and Solution (FISS) with CSR support from Indian Oil Corporation Limited's Digboi Refinery.

Officials noted that many children in the district had become trapped in substance abuse amid poverty, neglect, family problems, and life on the streets. Prior to Aarohan's establishment, no dedicated rehabilitation facility existed for children in the area. The centre operates on the principle that these minors require care, protection, counselling, education, and rehabilitation rather than stigma or punishment.

Children are rescued from the streets and other vulnerable situations through coordinated efforts by the District Child Protection Unit and Tinsukia police. Upon admission, each child receives a personalised rehabilitation plan addressing both physical and emotional recovery.

Also Read: Assam’s First De-Addiction Centre for Boys (10–18) Opens in Tinsukia