Assam: AASU stages protest in Kokrajhar demanding justice for Zubeen Garg

KOKRAJHAR: At a time when the 53rd birth anniversary of legendary singer Zubeen Garg was celebrated with pomp and gaiety at Elaisijhar in Kokrajhar under the aegis of the BTC Government on Tuesday, the All Assam Students Union (AASU), Kokrajhar district committee, staged a daylong protest at Sahidbadi in Kokrajhar, demanding justice for him. AASU activists and students actively participated in the demonstration, urging the government to ensure justice for Zubeen Garg's family and the countless fans who continue to grieve.

Vice-President of the AASU Nabajyoti Ray while talking to reporters said that AASU had urged the authorities to swiftly identify the culprits, file a strong and unbiased chargesheet, free from any political influence, and deliver strict punishment in connection with the case of Zubeen Garg. He further informed that the AASU had been observing a three-day programme to mark the singer's birth anniversary, which included a painting event on November 16, a plantation drive on November 17, and concluded with Tuesday's protest.

Ray added that the AASU remained committed to ensuring that the investigation into Zubeen Garg's demise be transparent, fair and devoid of politics, in honour of the beloved artiste's enduring legacy.

