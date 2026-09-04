Assam: AASU stages symbolic funeral of minister over price rise in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Members of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) Dibrugarh unit on Thursday staged a symbolic funeral procession of State Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai, protesting against the steep rise in prices of essential commodities. The protest was aimed at highlighting what the students' body described as the government's failure to control the rising cost of living and protect consumers.

Carrying a symbolic body of the minister, the protesters marched from the AASU Dibrugarh office to Chowkidingee Chariali. They later burnt an effigy of Rai amid slogans against the government. The protest was led by AASU Dibrugarh unit president Priyo Pratim Sonowal and secretary Rishav Phukan.

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