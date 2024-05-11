Assam: AATSA Blocks National Highway Demanding Rape Accused’s Arrest

Digboi: The National Highway number 38 was blocked by protesters demanding the arrest of a person accused of rape. The protesters also alleged slacking and the lack of action from the police regarding this matter.

A large number of members of the All Assam Tea Students Association blocked the national highway number 38 on Saturday as a sign of protest. The members of the organisation took this action as a mark of protest. They were demanding the arrest of a miscreant alleged of raping a girl. They demanded the arrest of the accused Ravi Saikia.

The protesters mentioned that although one of the accused named Munna Bhumij was arrested in connection to the incident, the second accused named Ravi Saika managed to flee and continues to abscond from the police forces to date. They demanded that the police immediately arrest the absconding person and take very strict action against both the accused persons adding that the police had not taken any action against one of the accused.

It can be noted that on 21 April Ravi Saikia and Munna Bhumij were accused of committing the crime. They were accused of feeding some intoxicating substance to the victim and rapping her when she was under the influence. They also threatened her with dire consequences and asked her not to speak to anyone about the incident. The victim finally lodged a complaint regarding the matter on May 8 at the Digboi Police Station.

The protesters earlier gave a deadline of 24 hours to the police officials concerned to arrest Ravi Saikia. They blocked the highway as a mark of protest against the authorities, who failed to arrest him within this deadline. It remains to see if the police authorities are able to arrest the accused or if the protesters continue with their demands.