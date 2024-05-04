Manipur: Protesters in Imphal East burn effigies of 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs.

IMPHAL: Effigies representing 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs, accused of collecting large sums of money from the government without fulfilling their duties for the past year, were set on fire.

The burning took place during a protest organized by several groups, including PYAL, Thougei Pangei Yangdong, PYYDA, and WWA Pangei, at Pangei Yangong in the Imphal East district. This protest marked the first anniversary of ethnic violence in the state.

Angry protesters at the event claimed that these MLAs are still receiving their full benefits by sending individuals who would not be at risk in Imphal to the state assembly secretariat on their behalf.