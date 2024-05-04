Manipur: Protesters in Imphal East burn effigies of 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs.

IMPHAL: Effigies representing 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs, accused of collecting large sums of money from the government without fulfilling their duties for the past year, were set on fire.
The burning took place during a protest organized by several groups, including PYAL, Thougei Pangei Yangdong, PYYDA, and WWA Pangei, at Pangei Yangong in the Imphal East district. This protest marked the first anniversary of ethnic violence in the state.
Angry protesters at the event claimed that these MLAs are still receiving their full benefits by sending individuals who would not be at risk in Imphal to the state assembly secretariat on their behalf.
Following the outbreak of violence between the Kukis and Meiteis on May 3, 2023, there were two assembly sessions.
In the Manipur Legislative Assembly, which has sixty members, there are 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs. None of these MLAs attended the sessions, yet they are finding ways to collect large sums of money.
According to the Salaries and Allowance of Members of the Legislative Assembly (Manipur) 21st Amendment Act, 2020, each MLA is entitled to a monthly salary of Rs 2.5 lakh.
The total amount includes salary, constituency allowance, contingency allowance, entertainment allowance, telephone allowance, secretarial allowance, and compensatory allowance.
In addition, MLAs are entitled to an allowance for travel anywhere in the country to participate in official events approved by the Speaker. The maximum allowance for this purpose in a financial year is Rs 3 lakh.
MLAs also have the opportunity to obtain loans of up to Rs 30 lakh for purchasing vehicles or constructing houses.
Additionally, each MLA can hire two computer assistants, one personal assistant, and one PS/PRO, with the expenses covered by the government.
Furthermore, they can appoint three drivers with a monthly salary of over Rs 27,000 and two individuals with a monthly salary of Rs 22,000.
