Assam: Abhayapuri College NSS to hold golden jubilee on January 9 and 10, 2027

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BONGAIGAON: The NSS unit of Abhayapuri College will organise a two-day golden jubilee celebration on January 9 and 10, 2027. A general meeting of former and present NSS volunteers was held at the college on October 4 to prepare for the event.

An organising committee was formed with Principal Pranjit Kalita as President, Dr Ashok Kumar Das and Abhijit Ray as working presidents, Dr Navajit Majumdar and Dharamsing Engti Kathar as vice-presidents, and Dharam Ranjan Roy and Kangkan Bayon as secretaries. Tarun Das, Ankur Barman, Manasjyoti Ray, Bishal Chakraborty, and Kaushik Ray were appointed assistant secretaries, while Manoj Kumar Barua was made Finance Secretary and Nilam Das Treasurer. Several sub-committees were also formed.

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