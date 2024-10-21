Assam: ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’ staged for the first time in Sanskrit language in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The greatest Sanskrit play ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’ by Mahakavi Kalidas, edited and adapted by Professor Guna Saikia and directed by Rajen Phukan, was staged for the first time in Assam at the Nagaon District Library Auditorium on Saturday.

The drama was sponsored by Nagaon District Sanskrit Bikash Bhasha Manch. The play received an overwhelming response from the audience.

The main characters of the play were portrayed as Raja Dushyanta by Nirmal Jyoti Muktiyar, Shakuntala by Tanmi Phukan, Priyamvada by Chinki Kalita Barua, Anasuya by Nivedita Gautam, Kanva/Marich by Dr. Dwijen Sharma, and Sarvadaman by Khyati Priyam Barua.

The music throughout the play was directed by Deepak Kumar Sarma. The set design and costumes were initiated by Mridu Mausam Barua, and the lighting and sound were managed by Rajen Phukan and Utpal Barua.

The production was made possible by Nagaon District Sanskrit Bikash Manch, under the guidance of President Guna Saikia and the overall management of secretary Dr. Dharmeswar Goswami, while noted Sanskrit expert and singer Ranjan Bezbaruah served as playback singer.

