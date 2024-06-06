Assam: ABLTMA Reverses Factory Closure Decision Following Assurances from Small Tea Growers

GUWAHATI: The Assam Bought Leaf Tea Manufacturers Association (ABLTMA) has announced reversal of its decision to close factories after receiving assurances from small tea growers’ associations to cease use of banned chemicals in plantations.

The decision comes after urgent appeals from Upper Assam Small Tea Planters’ Association. Members of All Assam Small Tea Growers’ Association also committed to complying with regulations. They promised to eliminate use of prohibited chemicals. Addressing ABLTMA’s concerns about meeting Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulations.

"In response to requests and assurances from small tea growers’ associations regarding non-use of prohibited chemicals we have chosen to temporarily withdraw our shutdown decision." ABLTMA President Chand Kumar Gohain announced to media. He confirmed that all member factories would resume accepting green tea leaves from small tea growers the next day.

Gohain also highlighted that association plans to bring their concerns to government and Tea Board. Their aim is to seek swift resolution to issue of untested green leaves. This indicates proactive approach from ABLTMA to ensure long-term compliance and sustainability. This is crucial for tea production in Assam.

Diganta Hazarika General Secretary of Upper Assam Small Tea Planters’ Association, spoke at media briefing. He reinforced commitment from small growers. Their aim is to adhere to safety standards and support larger tea manufacturing ecosystem.

Previously ABLTMA had announced shutdown of its factories starting June 1st. This was due to concerns over ability to produce tea that complies with FSSAI regulations. The use of untested green leaves by small tea growers was cited as significant issue. This move had caused considerable anxiety. This was particularly true among stakeholders in Assam’s tea industry. This sector is critical economic sector for the region.

Willingness of small tea growers’ associations to address these concerns and pledge adherence to safety standards pivotal development. Their collaboration with ABLTMA seen as positive step towards ensuring quality and safety of Assam tea. Assam tea renowned globally

This development underscores importance of cooperation and communication between large manufacturers and small growers critical in maintaining industry standards. It protects interests of all stakeholders involved in tea production process. Temporary withdrawal of shutdown decision expected to stabilize situation and pave way for more stringent regulatory compliance.