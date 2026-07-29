Assam: ABMSU laments failure of CBI in Lafiqul Islam Ahmed murder case

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: The All BTC Minorities Students' Union (ABMSU) on Tuesday registered its dismay and staged protest across the five districts of Bodoland Territorial Region, including in Gossaigaon and Bhotgaon of Kokrajhar district, Dwarkuchi in Tamulpur district, Mushalpur of Baksa district, Rowta of Udalguri district, and Kajalgaon of Chirang district, alleging that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had failed to provide justice in the murder case of slain ABMSU President Lafiqul Islam Ahmed.

The protestors alleged that despite the passage of several years, the CBI has failed to arrest the three accused who are absconding. They also questioned how one of the accused was granted bail while others have continued to evade arrest for the past nine years.

Raising slogans and holding placards, ABMSU members accused the investigating agency of failing to ensure justice in the high-profile murder case. They said that the prolonged delay in apprehending the absconding accused has eroded public confidence in the investigation.

Addressing the gathering in Dwarkuchi of Tamulpur, ABMSU President Taison Hussain urged the CBI to intensify efforts to arrest the absconding accused without further delay and take all necessary legal steps to ensure that those responsible for the killing of Lafiqul Islam Ahmed are brought to justice.

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