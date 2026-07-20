Assam: Neha Saikia’s family alleges pre-planned murder, seeks thorough probe

A correspondent

ORANG: The family members of Neha Saikia of Orang, whose body was recovered under mysterious circumstances from her rented accommodation at Silpukhuri in Guwahati, have alleged that she was subjected to torture and murdered in a pre-planned manner.

According to the family, Neha’s body was reportedly found hanging from a nail fixed on a wall at a height of around five to six feet, while her knees and legs were allegedly in a bent position and touching the floor. Citing the circumstances in which the body was found, her parents have expressed serious doubts over the nature of her death and alleged that it could be a case of planned murder.

The bereaved parents have demanded a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident and urged the State Government and police administration to identify and arrest those responsible, if any, and ensure stringent punishment in accordance with law. The family has already lodged an FIR at Chandmari Police Station in Guwahati on July 16 in connection with the incident.

Neha’s body, which was recovered under mysterious circumstances from her rented accommodation at Silpukhuri, was brought to her residence on July 14 after a post-mortem examination at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

According to her family members, Neha had gone to Guwahati around four years ago in search of employment and had been staying in the Silpukhuri rented accommodation for nearly four months. She was reportedly employed at a jewellery showroom in Guwahati.

The family has also demanded that the owner of the rented accommodation be brought under the ambit of the police investigation so that all circumstances surrounding Neha’s death can be thoroughly examined.

Her mother said Neha used to speak to her over the phone almost every night for about an hour, generally between 9 pm and 10 pm. She claimed that even on the night before the incident came to light, Neha had spoken to her in a normal manner and had reportedly shown no indication of distress during their conversation.

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