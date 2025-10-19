Assam: ABSU, AAKS demand CBI investigation into Zubeen’s death

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The All-Bodo Students Union (ABSU) on Friday evening organized a condolence and tribute programme for singer Zubeen Garg at the main entrance of the Bodoland University (BU), in Kokrajhar. ABSU president Dipen Boro lit the ceremonial lamp at the portrait of Zubeen Garg and paid homage to the artist, calling his untimely demise a “tragic and heartbreaking.” As the justice to Zubeen is going to delay, the ABSU and the All-Assam Kachari Samaj (AAKS) have demanded to hand over the investigation to CBI for free and fair probe to his mysterious death.

ABSU president Dipen Boro said they will also fight for Zubeen till justice is delivered. He said a month had passed since the mysterious death of beloved artist of Assam, Zubeen Garg, the State government has failed to deliver justice. The union expressed deep resentment over the government’s silence and inaction. Boro stated that the circumstances surrounding Zubeen’s death in Singapore on September 19 raised serious suspicions—whether it was an accident or a planned murder. He emphasized that justice must be delivered to the people of Assam and criticized the slow pace of the investigation, even after a month. He said that the ABSU will not remain silent until justice is achieved and vowed to continue the movement relentlessly.

Expressing suspicion over Zubeen’s death, he said it could be a part of conspiracy. He said the Assam government had handed over the case to the SIT (Special Investigation Team) but the ABSU has no confidence in it. He demanded that the case should be handed over to CBI for fair investigation without interference of any power.

Boro said that the investigation should not be limited to Assam but also extended to Singapore, where the incident occurred, to ensure that no culprit escapes. Boro added that by losing Zubeen Garg, the people of Assam have lost a guardian, and since the emotions of the Assamese people are deeply tied to him, a CBI inquiry must be initiated for a transparent and impartial investigation.

ABSU also demanded that all those involved in Zubeen’s death be brought to justice and awarded strict punishment. The union warned that unless Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma ensures justice for Zubeen Garg, the ABSU will not rest and will continue its democratic movement across Assam with the support of the All-Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and the people of the state.

Referring to the Baksa district jail violence connected to the Zubeen case, Boro described it as an “extremely unfortunate incident” and accused that it happened because of government’s wrong policies and negligence of sowing seeds of unrest in the otherwise peaceful Bodoland region. The ABSU condemned the incident in Nikashi in Baksa district, in strong terms, holding the Assam Home Department and the government responsible for gross negligence and failure that led to the tragedy.

The condolence event was attended by Bodoland University Vice-Chancellor B.L. Ahuja, AASU Central vice-president Navjyoti Ray, ABSU general secretary Khanindra Basumatary, vice-president Khwrwmdao wary, and numerous university students.

