Assam: ABSU Marks Anti-Terrorism Day in Memory of Slain Leader Jwhwlao Swmbla Basumatary

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) on Thursday observed Anti-Terrorism Day to mark the 31st death anniversary of former ABSU President Jwhwlao Swmbla Basumatary at his burial place in Chirang district’s Goibari. Jwhwlao Swmbla Basumatary was shot dead by an armed group on July 30, 1996, at Kokrajhar town, and the ABSU has been observing the day as the Anti-Terrorism Day for the past 26 years. ABSU president Kwrwmdao Wary said that the ABSU was aware that the face of terrorism has changed with time, especially in Bodoland and Assam. He said that time has given a chance for peace and hoped that voices will always be raised against any form of terror.

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