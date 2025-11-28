Assam: ABSU, tribal bodies take out torch rally opposing ST status to six communities

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) and other tribal organizations took out a massive torch rally in the district headquarters of five districts in BTC on Thursday evening against the move of the Government of Assam to send recommendation for according ST status to six communities. Several hundreds of activists of various tribal students' unions shouted slogans against the State Government and warned the BJP.

In Kokrajhar, ABSU Vice-President Kwrwmdao Wary led the torch rally. The rally started from Bodofa Children Park to Govt HS & MP School playground via the Jwhwlao Dwimalu road.

In his speech ahead of the rally, ABSU Vice-President Wary said that the Government of India categorized the existing tribal communities as they were extremely backward economically, educationally, politically and they were a marginalized section of people. He said that the constitutional rights of the tribal people had been being denied and other privileges exploited by the advanced communities. He also said that if the six advanced and heterogeneous communities were included in the ST list then the existing tribal people would lose land, political, and constitutional rights and rights of job reservation. He further said that problems would arise in identifying the indigenous tribal people if six heterogeneous communities with indistinct culture, mixed surnames, and character were given ST status.

Wary said that the Bodo, Rabha, Garo, and other tribal communities would continue to fight against the move of the Government of Assam to include six communities in ST list. He called upon all tribal people to come forward and join the united mass movement to oppose the move of the government.

General Secretary of All Rabha Students Union (ARSU), Kokrajhar district committee Joseph Nwginang in his speech said that the government's move to accord ST status to six advanced and heterogeneous communities was politically motivated and not at all acceptable. President of Kokrajhar district Garo Students Union (GSU) P Marak said that the existing tribal communities would lose constitutional rights and privileges if advanced communities were given ST status. He also said that the Government of Assam should stop playing politics with the ST issue.

On the other hand, a massive protest was staged by the students of tribal communities in front of Bodoland University in the morning to protest the move for ST status to six communities.

