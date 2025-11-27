Protests Erupt at Bodoland University Over Granting ST Status to Six Communities

Kokrajhar: Bodoland University witnessed an atmosphere of chaos following the Assam Cabinet's approval of the recommendation of a Group of Ministers to grant the ST status to six communities. The move triggered immediate, widespread resistance among the tribal organisations and student groups of the region.

The announcement, through a notification issued by the home department, has sparked protests among various tribal student bodies. Members of the Bodoland University Students’ Union (BUSU), Coordination Committee Tribal organisation of Assam (CCTOA), along with other tribal student bodies, hit the streets soon after the declaration of the result. Activists blocked the main entrance of Bodoland University at Debargaon and staged a sit-in demonstration. Entry and movement have been completely restricted.