Protests Erupt at Bodoland University Over Granting ST Status to Six Communities

Kokrajhar: Bodoland University witnessed an atmosphere of chaos following the Assam Cabinet's approval of the recommendation of a Group of Ministers to grant the ST status to six communities. The move triggered immediate, widespread resistance among the tribal organisations and student groups of the region.
The announcement, through a notification issued by the home department, has sparked protests among various tribal student bodies. Members of the Bodoland University Students’ Union (BUSU), Coordination Committee Tribal organisation of Assam (CCTOA), along with other tribal student bodies, hit the streets soon after the declaration of the result. Activists blocked the main entrance of Bodoland University at Debargaon and staged a sit-in demonstration. Entry and movement have been completely restricted.
The blockade forced the cancellation of all ongoing examinations, leaving several students stranded outside the locked gates. Many expressed frustration and uncertainty as they waited for updates on the situation.
The tribal students took part in the protest and raised strong opposition to the six communities' ST status. Slogans such as ‘Stop ST status for six communities,’ ‘Down with the state government’ and ‘Anti-tribal go Back’ were raised as demonstrators accused the government of undermining indigenous rights, identity, and long-standing protections given to Bodo and other tribal groups.
As the agitation escalated, the protesters also barred the entry of administrative staff and university officials into the campus, which ceased academic and administrative activities on campus.
The unrest reflects growing dissatisfaction among tribal communities, who worry that this decision may dilute their constitutional safeguards. There has yet to be an announcement about further measures while tensions over the issue continue to rise.