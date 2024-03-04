Assam: ABSU unhappy over general mathematics question paper fiasco in HSLC final exam

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) on Sunday expressed serious displeasure over the alleged setting of question papers from out-of-syllabus chapters in the ongoing HSLC final examination and said it would badly affect the quality of education.

In a press statement, the president of the ABSU, Dipen Boro, said an executive meeting of the ABSU was held at Bishnu Rabha Bhawan, Goreswar, in Tamulpur district on Sunday. He expressed displeasure over the discrepancies in the question papers for general mathematics, the examination of which was held on February 29 when there were certain errors. He said that for general mathematics, there were some questions that were given out of the syllabus, and students faced difficulty. They were unable to answer the questions. The same is also indicated by the guardians and teachers, as they claimed that some questions from out of the syllabus were inserted in the paper, such as Q. No. 46 (2 marks), Q. No. 55 (3 marks), and Q. No. 61 (4 marks), for a total of nine marks. That being said, it is a serious concern for many meritorious students who are in a position to score 100% in general mathematics; however, such discrepancies in questions will also deprive students of the targeted achievement in the HSLC final examination.

Boro said the matter demanded for the full nine marks to be given to all the students in the very questions. The discrepancies occurred as raised by the appearing students and guardians in the HSLC of 2024 General Mathematics subject. He said the ABSU decided to do a massive enrolment campaign in Bodo medium schools with the slogan “My Mother Tongue, My Education” under the Mission Quality Education movement of the ABSU launched from the Golaghat delegate convention.

The ABSU appealed to the Government of Assam for timely distribution of textbooks before the new academic session begins in April 2024 in all the schools, irrespective of venture schools, as education is the fundamental right of every child in the country. The ABSU also urged the Government of Assam for the inclusion of 19 villages in BTR out of 60 declared by the Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, from Sonitpur and Biswanath and the notification of villages for the Boro Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC) in Assam as early as possible.

