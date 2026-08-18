Assam: ABSU volunteers launch 10-day home restoration mission in flood-hit Sivasagar

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KOKRAJHAR: Over 150 volunteers of the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) have been engaged in a 10-day "Home Rescue and Restore Mission" in flood-ravaged Sivasagar district since August 14, providing physical assistance to affected families in cleaning their homes and restoring damaged structures.

According to an ABSU communique, around 200 volunteers under the "Mission Home Rescue and Restore" initiative have been working in the flood-affected areas of Sivasagar to help families restore their homes. The volunteers have been divided into groups of 10 to carry out restoration work.

The volunteers began their work on the morning of August 15 in Majgaon and Prajabasti villages under the Nazira subdivision and completed the restoration of several damaged houses in the two villages within three days. The ABSU volunteers will begin restoration work in other villages from August 18.

As a humanitarian gesture during the difficult period, ABSU president Kwrwmdao Wary, General Secretary Khanindra Basumatary, Assistant General Secretary Dinesh Brahma and other senior leaders of the student organisation have been personally leading the restoration efforts. The volunteers have been clearing mud from houses and constructing new bamboo shelters for families who have lost their homes and belongings in the floods.

Earlier, BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, accompanied by an MLA and party leaders, visited flood-affected areas of the district and distributed 10,000 bedsheets, 10,000 bottles of phenyl, 10,000 mosquito nets and 10,000 packets of bleaching powder. He also donated Rs 50 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund on behalf of the BPF.

BTC Deputy Speaker Bijitgwra Narzary, along with Executive Members of the Boro-Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC), also distributed relief materials among affected villagers in the Charaideo subdivision.

Meanwhile, the ABSU appealed to all well-wishers to stand in solidarity with the flood-affected people of Sivasagar and extend cooperation in restoring their homes so that they can return to normal life.

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