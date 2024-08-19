Assam: ABSU wants timely notification of villages, delimitation of constituencies in BKWAC

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The All-Bodo Students Union (ABSU) put pressure on the government of India and Assam on Sunday to take prompt initiative for timely notification of villages and delimitation of constituencies of the Boro Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC), formed with the BTR accord in 2020.

The president of the ABSU, Dipen Boro, in a press conference held at Bodofa House, Kokrajhar, on Sunday morning, welcomed the announcement of Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on the occasion of the celebration of Independence Day to make “Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park,” comprising the area of Chirang Reserve Forest in Kokrajhar and Chirang District, with immediate effect. He said after the announcement of the new proposal for a national park, the CM of Assam and the CEM of BTC should take all initiatives for the protection of forests, wild animals, flora and fauna, and tourism potential by earmarking a separate budget for the new national park.

Boro said the notification of villages as per the BKWAC Act, 2020, for 36 constituencies and the notification of villages of BKWAC had to be implemented, but it is yet to be done. He said as many as 1547 villages had to be included in BKWAC by verifying the villages, but the process has yet to be started. He also said the UBPO was a stakeholder in the BTR accord, but they were not invited to the meeting on village notification and delimitation of constituencies. The meeting excluded 301 villages in RHAC and South Kamrup and decided to create only 31 constituencies instead of 36. It’s a violation of the accord, he said, adding that the government has been playing a divisive role, trying to make them a divided house. “We are not happy with it and will be compelled to launch a democratic movement,” he added.

Boro said on January 26, 2023, as many as 560 FRC villages and 95 disputed villages, for a total of 664 villages, had to be included in BTR, but it was not initiated until today. He said the government of Assam should look into it. There are many problems in the education department, including the provincialization of schools and colleges and the creation of posts. The initiative in this regard is too slow. Provincialization on a need basis should be given due importance, but teachers have been compelled to join the pen-down programme due to a pathetic attitude towards the solution of Bodo medium education, he added. He also said the education minister had invited ABSU and BSS for meetings three times, but he himself cancelled all three meetings, and till today he has not taken any initiative in this regard. He further said the Minister should work based on the Right to Education Act to give education to all and implement all clauses of the BTR accord.

