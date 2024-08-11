ABSU and BSS Delegation Meets BTC CEM, Criticizes Assam Government Over Neglect of Bodo Medium Education

KOKRAJHAR: A delegation of the All-Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) and the Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) called on the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTC Pramod Boro at Bodofa Nwgwr and held a meeting with the BTC counterpart on the problems of Bodo medium education. In the last month, the ABSU slammed the Minister of Education of Assam Dr. Ranoj Pegu for his alleged lackadaisical attitude towards the Bodo medium education in Assam who reportedly cancelled meeting with the representatives of ABSU over the problems of Bodo medium education in Guwahati for three times.

In the memorandum signed by the president of the ABSU Dipen Boro, general secretary Khanindra Basumatary, BSS president Dr. Surath Narzary and general secretary Nilo Kanta Goyary stated that as per the Clause 6.3 of the BTR accord the Bodo medium schools should have been provincialized along with appointment of sufficient teachers from LP to University level but in the last four years only ten colleges have been provincialized while Senior Secondary, HSS, HS, UP, LP schools are still pending. Most ironically 26 of Bodo medium LP schools had been running with zero teachers and 206 LP schools had only a single teacher and some of the text books of Bodo medium have not reached students till today. This is the clear indication that the government of Assam and education department have been keeping apathy towards the Bodo medium, they said adding that 2,271 Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) were appointed in 2021 in Assamese medium HSS, but PGT post creation in Bodo medium is not done though they submitted proposals for 101 HS Schools for upgradation in Bodo medium.

Out of 50 demanded, list of 35 Bodo medium Model High School submitted to establish where there are no high school in line with Tea Garden Model School but no action is taken, drop post in college, HSS, HS, UP, and LP schools are not taken for granted, he said adding that post creation of ten posts for Bodo in Sarupathar College and Jonai Girls’ College were pending.

The Udalguri campus of Bodoland University, establishment of new Science and Law Colleges, post creation for Bodoland University, creation of additional posts in the provincialized degree colleges of BTC, new department in Bineswar Brahma Engineering College, Kumar Bhaskar Varman Sanskrit University, opening of Bodo department in Nalbari College, M. Ed course in CTE, Kokrajhar, Bodo and Assamese teachers’ transfer, establishment of Director of Education and appointment, Bodo as language in CTET and 72 nos. of EGS teacher appointment in Sonitpur & Biswanath districts are not done, he said and added the Bodo post creation and appointment for Balipara, Dudhnoi, Baksa model degree colleges, PM Poshan under Mid-day Meal for venture schools as per RTE Act are yet to be done. Besides exclusion of colleges of BTR from Assam College Services recruitment board are not done. He also said there had been no Bodo Academic officer in Assam Text Books Productions and Publications Corporation (ATPPC) and SEBA, no Bodo translator at the state office of Samagra Shiksha, no Bodo lecturer in SCERT and no text books for Anganwadi centre. They further said as many as 95 HS Schools were started but not functioning while textbooks requirement in LP, UP, HS for the session 2024-25 is not reached in full till today.

