Assam: ABVP clean sweeps Assam University student body election

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The ABVP-backed candidates registered convincing victories and won all the prime posts of the student body of the Assam University (AUS). Rajkinkar Chakrabarty was elected as President while Kaushik Dasgupta won the General Secretary post. Apart from these two prime posts, other ABVP-backed candidates who won were Arpan Chakrabarty and Mimangsha Koiri (Assistant General Secretary, male and female respectively), Arup Das (Magazine Secretary), and Samar Kant (Sports Secretary). On the other hand, Jwngsat Basumatary and Amaan Shah were elected unopposed as Vice-President and Cultural Secretary respectively. After the results were declared on Monday night, Rajkinkar Chakrabarty said that the clean sweep by the ABVP was a clear signal that the GenZ was dead against the anti-national forces.

