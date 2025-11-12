Assam: Tezpur University's Prof. Baruah Receives National Recognition in Agricultural Engineering

Tezpur: Prof. Debendra Chandra Baruah, Dean of the School of Multidisciplinary Studies, Tezpur University, Assam, has been conferred the ISAE Fellowship 2025 by the Indian Society of Agricultural Engineers (ISAE), New Delhi, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the field of Agricultural Engineering.

The prestigious fellowship was presented by Shri Lakhan Patel, Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Government of Madhya Pradesh, during the inaugural session of the 59th ISAE Annual Convention and International Symposium, held at ICAR–Central Institute of Agricultural Engineering (CIAE), Bhopal, from November 10 to 12, 2025.

Prof. Baruah has made remarkable contributions to teaching, research, and extension in farm power, mechanization, and energy management during his 34 years of academic service at Assam Agricultural University and Tezpur University. A distinguished academician and innovator, he has advanced the field of Agricultural Engineering through impactful research, with over 6,500 citations, patented innovations, technology transfers, and the promotion of energy-based entrepreneurial ventures.

As Dean and Editor-in-Chief of the Multidisciplinary Research Journal, and Associate Editor of the Journal of Agricultural Engineering (India), Prof. Baruah has demonstrated exemplary academic leadership. His active involvement in ISAE activities in Northeast India further reflects his dedication to advancing agricultural engineering in the region.

Among his notable recognitions are the ISAE Commendation Medal, the Indian Distinguished Visiting Fellowship (University of Nottingham, UK), and the Eminent Engineering Personality Award by the Institution of Engineers (India).

The ISAE Fellowship 2025 acknowledges Prof. Baruah’s significant and sustained contributions to the profession and discipline of Agricultural Engineering.

Being the first resident Assamese working in the state to receive this prestigious national fellowship, Prof. Baruah’s achievement is a matter of pride for the region. The farming community and agricultural sector in Assam look forward to his continued contributions in the days ahead.