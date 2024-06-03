Assam: Academician Lt. Ranjit Kumar Nath remembered at Nagaon Swahid Bhavan

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Nagaon Nagorik Somaj organized a special commemoration programme to pay homage to noted lawyer and academician Lt. Ranjit Kumar Nath at Nagaon Swahid Bhavan here today.

The programme was chaired by social activist Purnakanta Baruah, and noted Assamese storyteller Sibananda Kakoti delivered a brief note on the prospect of the programme. He also highlighted the life and contributions of Lt. Ranjit Kumar Nath to the society of the small town.

Former district administrator Chandra Mohan Kakoti, litterateur Prabhat Bora, senior advocate of Nagaon Bar Association Niranjan Sarma, Aalok Goswami, senior physician Dr. Mukut Goswami, Dr. Harendra Baruah, sports organizer Pradeep Hazarika, Amio Hazarika, Divya Prasad Bora, Tribauct Weigelt, a noted lawyer as well as the only son-in-law of Lt Ranjit Kumar Nath, and Mukul Prasad Borthakur also spoke on the occasion. He also recalled the late Nath’s works and contributions to the fields of education, arts, and culture of the town.

Over a hundred dignitaries of the town attended the programme and paid homage to Lt. Ranjit Kumar Nath.

The programme came to an end with a vote of thanks by advocate Mukul Prasad Borthakur.

Also read: Assam: APDCL officials applauded for restoration of power supply in Nagaon (sentinelassam.com)