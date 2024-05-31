Assam: APDCL officials applauded for restoration of power supply in Nagaon

NAGAON: The supply of electricity across the district which was being disrupted after 355 electric poles were uprooted due to the storm and heavy rain caused by Remal, was restored within 12 hours by the officials concerned as well as other workers of APDCL, Nagaon. The people of the district appreciated the officials and other workers of the company for their unmatched responsibilities, dedication and enthusiastic spirits of work culture even amidst incessant heavy rains and storm.

Due to high speed cyclone and incessant rains on Monday night, over 355 poles of main power lines were uprooted at various places in the district for which the supply of electricity across the district was disrupted for hours. The people of the district feared as it would take two or three days more to repair the damages, especially to erect new poles of power lines.

But the APDCL, Nagaon under the leadership of CEO Pranjal Katoky, AGM, APDCL, Div (I) Nitul Kr Haloi and AGM, APDCL, Div (ii) Pallav Das, had carried out all those impossible repair work just within a few hours and restored the power supply across the district in the evening on Tuesday.

The people of the small town as well as other parts of the district expressed their gratitude to the dedication as well as enthusiastic spirits of the entire APDCL team, Nagaon.

