Assam: Accident on Haflong-Silchar road rekindles safety concerns

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: A road accident on the Haflong-Silchar road on Saturday evening has once again raised serious concerns over commuter safety along one of the most crucial yet hazardous routes in Assam's Dima Hasao district. Although no casualties were reported, the incident has reignited public anxiety over the deteriorating condition of the stretch.

According to sources, the mishap occurred around 7:30 pm when a vehicle met with an accident on the treacherous route, which serves as a vital lifeline connecting the hill district of Dima Hasao with the Barak Valley. All occupants of the vehicle sustained only minor injuries and escaped serious harm.

Despite the absence of fatalities, the close call has alarmed daily commuters and transport operators who regularly travel the road. The Haflong-Silchar stretch is notorious for damaged surfaces, poor drainage, frequent landslides, and inadequate maintenance. Locals describe the road as increasingly unsafe, especially after dusk.

"This road has become a gamble every day," said a regular commuter. "With potholes, waterlogging, and weak road shoulders, even experienced drivers are at constant risk."

The latest incident follows a series of near-misses and vehicle overturns reported over the past few months, in which passengers narrowly escaped serious injuries. Residents fear that without urgent repairs and safety interventions, a major tragedy could occur at any time.

As of the filing of this report, no official statement has been issued by the district administration or concerned road authorities. Meanwhile, public demand continues to grow for immediate action, including road repairs, improved lighting, proper drainage systems, and enhanced traffic safety measures.

