Student bodies condemn tragic death of Police employee in Dima Hasao

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO) Mahur and the Dimasa Students' Union (DSU) Mahur Branch Committee have issued a joint press release expressing deep sorrow over the tragic death of Seiminhao Lhangum, aged 40, son of Letkai Lhangum. Lhangum, a Lance Naik and an employee at the Office of Superintendent of Police (DSB Branch), passed away under circumstances that have raised serious concerns in the community.

In their statement, the two students' organizations strongly condemned the incident and demanded justice for Lhangum and his grieving family. They called on the Police and District Administration of Dima Hasao to take swift and decisive action to identify, apprehend, and prosecute the individual responsible for his death.

The student bodies also urged the public to avoid viewing the incident through a communal lens and to prevent the escalation of tensions between communities. They specifically appealed to social media users on platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp to refrain from spreading rumors, misinformation, or inflammatory content that could worsen misunderstandings.

Further emphasizing the need for a fair and transparent investigation, the organizations called for a thorough probe into the incident. They also urged the authorities to implement concrete measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Additionally, the student bodies requested that the public delete any photos or videos related to the incident that have already been shared on social media, as such content could potentially harm communal harmony and peace.

In a spirit of unity, the release called on all tribes and communities to come together in solidarity and maintain peace. "Let us refrain from hate speech and divisive comments that may fuel further misunderstanding among our communities," the statement concluded.

The joint appeal highlighted the importance of upholding peace and harmony in the region, while ensuring justice for Lhangum and his family.

Also Read: All Dimasa Students’ Union (ADSU) demands immediate appointment of Principal at Dima Hasao school