Assam achieves breakthrough in year-round moringa cultivation

TEZPUR: In a pioneering step for Assam’s horticulture sector, Morigaon district has successfully introduced year-round drumstick (moringa) cultivation using the high-yielding ODC-3 (Odisha Drumstick Clone-3) variety, creating fresh opportunities for both nutrition and income generation.

Traditionally, drumstick in Assam has been a seasonal crop grown on tall trees with limited harvests. Inspired by Kerala’s successful model of perennial cultivation in Thrissur, Musahid Faruque, Senior Agricultural Development Officer (ADO) of Morigaon, initiated efforts to adapt a suitable variety for the state’s conditions.

After identifying ODC-3, seeds were provided to Rajumoni Bhuyan, a progressive farmer from Tamulibari village under Mikirbheta ADO Circle. Though early attempts faced challenges such as waterlogging and poor flowering, this year, the plants have responded remarkably, showing continuous blooming, heavy pod formation, and substantial yields.

The ODC-3 variety is noted for its superior productivity. Its long, fleshy pods measure 45–60 cm and weigh 150–200 grams on average. A single plant can produce 200–250 pods annually, while large-scale plantations are capable of generating 40–50 tonnes per hectare per year.

Beyond yield, moringa holds immense value for its nutritional and medicinal properties. The leaves are rich in vitamins A and C as well as calcium, while the pods provide protein and antioxidants.

Traditionally, the plant has been used to regulate blood pressure, manage diabetes, and reduce inflammation. With steady demand and attractive market prices, particularly during lean production months, ODC-3 offers farmers both food security and profitable returns.

Speaking to The Sentinel, ADO Musahid Faruque remarked “I have not seen all-season moringa cultivation anywhere in Assam. The success in Morigaon proves this model can be replicated across the state, offering farmers a new source of income while boosting nutritional security.” He also said that moringa, often referred to as the “tree of life” or “miracle tree,” is recognized as a highly valuable herbal plant because of its wide-ranging medicinal and nutritional benefits.

Farmer Rajumoni Bhuyan, who first experimented with the crop, expressed delight at the breakthrough. He said, “This year I am witnessing flowering and podding throughout the season. The yield has surpassed my expectations, and I am confident that large-scale cultivation will provide farmers with a steady source of income. I am deeply thankful to Senior ADO Musahid Faruque for giving me the opportunity to try this new variety.”

With this achievement, Morigaon has emerged as the launch pad for a new experiment in Assam’s horticulture. This development not only strengthens the prospects of sustainable agriculture but also holds promise for improving food security and farmer livelihoods across Assam.

