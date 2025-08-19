Gohpur: Sustainable mushroom cultivation programme held at Pub Ghagra Village

GOHPUR: The DBT-NER Advance Level Institutional Biotech Hub in aegis of IQAC of Chaiduar College (Autonomous) Gohpur, Assam, has officially launched its “Entrepreneurship Development through Mushroom Cultivation” programme at Pub Ghagra, Nalbari village of Gohpur Assam, one of the five adopted villages of Chaiduar College, Gohpur Assam.

Representatives from all five adopted villages participated in the programme, along with the president and secretary of Pub Ghagra village, Pradip Basumatary and Narayan Saikia, respectively.

The programme was formally inaugurated by Dr. Raju Ojah, Project Investigator of the Biotech Hub, who explained the objectives of the initiative and assured the villagers of both technical and financial support. He informed that the Biotech Hub would provide essential resources such as mushroom spawn, PPE bags, and other necessary equipment to help farmers start cultivation. Prasanta Saikia, Coordinator of Adopted Villages at Chaiduar College, delivered a brief welcome address, highlighting the importance of the project. The technical session was conducted by resource person Robert Dahanga, who gave a detailed presentation on mushrooms, their types, and cultivation techniques. He also explained how mushroom farming could bring economic benefits to the villagers. The session was interactive, with villagers actively engaging and clearing their doubts about mushroom production. Project Associate Ranjit Kakati and Laboratory Assistant Aziz Hussain of Biotech Hub also interacted with the participants, motivating them to adopt mushroom cultivation as a sustainable source of income, stated a press release.

