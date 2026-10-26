Assam: Achimun Nessa of Dhupdhara Passes Away at 87

A CORRESPONDENT

DHUPDHARA: Achimun Nessa, a respected woman of Dhupdhara and the first president of Dhupdhara Mahila Samiti, passed away on Saturday afternoon due to age-related ailments. She was 87. Her demise has cast a pall of gloom over the entire area.

Nessa had been bedridden for the past few days due to age-related health complications. As news of her demise spread, a large number of people from different communities visited her residence in Dhupdhara to pay their last respects. Her last rites were performed on Sunday afternoon in the presence of a large gathering. Achimun Nessa was the wife of the late Ismail Ali, a noted social worker of Dhupdhara in Goalpara district. She is survived by four daughters, two sons, grandchildren and other relatives.