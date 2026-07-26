Assam: Actor Utpal Das and Kalaguru Theatre artistes collect flood relief funds

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: In a heartwarming gesture of solidarity with flood-affected people in Upper Assam, popular actor Utpal Das and a team of artistes from Kalaguru Theatre took to the streets of Chamta and Sholamara in Nalbari district on Thursday to collect donations for flood relief. The Kalaguru Theatre team, led by producer Dhrubajyoti Talukdar and popular stage and film actor Utpal Das, visited shops and public places in Chamta and Sholamara with donation boxes and appealed to people to contribute towards flood relief. Other artistes who participated in the campaign included Nirmal Dutta, Champak Sharma, Shankarjyoti Rajkhowa, Devajit Bora, Tridip Roy, Satyabrata Baruah, Amarendra Alemian, Asha Riya Phukan, Banti Chetia and Sagarika Barman, among others.

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