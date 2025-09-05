Assam: Adarsha Vidyalaya Jamuguri Alumni to Hold Get-Together on Sept 7

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Madhya Jamuguri ME School, founded in 1968 and upgraded to high school in 1985, was renamed and upgraded as Adarsha Vidyalaya, Jamuguri, by the state government in 2023 with introduction of CBSE course and curriculum. The alumni association of the school is all set to organize a get-together on September 7 with a daylong programme to reunite the retired teachers, employees, and former student’s altogether. In this connection, a reception committee was constituted recently. The felicitation programme and the get-together will be held at Panchajanya Namghar premises. The registration and felicitation programme will be followed by an open session which will be graced by Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika as chief guest, Principal of THB College Dr Ajit Hazarika as a distinguished guest, and Indra Prasad Saikia as guest of honour, among others dignitaries. The alumni association has asked any alumnus to contact 9706717474 or 9577355233 for more details.

